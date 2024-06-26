Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 26, 2024, is 40.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.99 °C and 40.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.01 °C and 36.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.99 °C and 40.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.01 °C and 36.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.99 °C and 40.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|36.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|32.99 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|29.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy