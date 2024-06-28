Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.91 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 28, 2024, is 33.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.91 °C and 35.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.42 °C and 40.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.91 °C and 35.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|38.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 1, 2024
|29.0 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.13 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.26 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|31.31 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
