Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.0 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 15, 2025, is 36.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.0 °C and 38.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 38.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.0 °C and 38.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 147.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 16, 2025
|36.18
|Scattered clouds
|March 17, 2025
|36.21
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|36.18
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|35.11
|Overcast clouds
|March 20, 2025
|35.45
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|37.63
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|38.69
|Few clouds
