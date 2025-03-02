Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 2, 2025, is 31.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.99 °C and 33.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.62 °C and 33.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 16.99 °C and 33.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 112.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 3, 2025
|31.14
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|30.83
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|32.85
|Scattered clouds
|March 6, 2025
|28.79
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|27.22
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|29.89
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|31.88
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025
