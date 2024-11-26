Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.55 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
Nov 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on November 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on November 26, 2024, is 22.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.55 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.03 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.03 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 27, 2024
|23.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|23.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|25.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|26.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 1, 2024
|25.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 2, 2024
|25.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 3, 2024
|25.51 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy