Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 29.79 °C Few clouds October 19, 2024 30.16 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 31.65 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 31.61 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 32.31 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 32.02 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 32.1 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 17, 2024, is 27.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 32.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.5 °C and 33.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 268.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

