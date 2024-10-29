Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 29, 2024, is 29.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 34.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 198.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 30, 2024
|31.66 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|31.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|33.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|31.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|31.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|31.61 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
