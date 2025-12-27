Lucknow–Gauriphanta AC bus route via Dudhwa, Katarniaghat launched

The Lucknow–Dudhwa AC bus service has been extended to Gauriphanta, as better road connectivity and reliable public transport gradually transform eco-tourism in Uttar Pradesh’s Terai region, said officials on Friday. Forest officials believe that regular bus connectivity will draw attention to its wetlands and grasslands, which are increasingly attracting birdwatchers and conservation students. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Earlier, the service operated only till Dudhwa National Park and largely served wildlife tourists. With the route now running through Dudhwa and Katarniaghat to Gauriphanta, the state aims to link the entire Terai forest belt into a single, well-connected tourism circuit.

The decision was motivated as much by connectivity gaps as by tourism demand, said officials. Previously, many visitors relied on private vehicles or irregular local transport to reach forest-edge destinations. The extended bus route now provides a direct and affordable link from Lucknow to one of the state’s most ecologically rich regions.

Gauriphanta, situated near the international border, has largely stayed off the mainstream tourist map. Forest officials believe that regular bus connectivity will draw attention to its wetlands and grasslands, which are increasingly attracting birdwatchers and conservation students. The timing also aligns with a strong ecotourism season at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, officials added.

Field director H Rajamohan stated that visitor interest has remained steady since November, with families accounting for an increasing share. “The sighting of two young rhino calves roaming freely has created a lot of excitement, especially among children. Such experiences help visitors form an emotional connection with conservation,” he said.

The AC 2x2 bus departs from Kaiserbagh Bus Station at 8:00 am and reaches Gauriphanta by 2:00 pm. It starts its return journey at 2:30 pm, making a brief stop at Dudhwa before arriving back in Lucknow at 9:00 pm. Fares are priced affordably at ₹487 to Dudhwa and ₹536 to Gauriphanta.