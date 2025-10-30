Lucknow–Nepal route to get ₹3,500-cr four-lane upgrade

Commuters will soon enjoy smooth four-lane road connectivity between Lucknow and the Nepal border via Bahraich, as existing roads along the route are set to be widened where they currently fall short.

According to a proposal by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project will be executed in two phases. In the first phase, the 102-km stretch between Barabanki and Bahraich will be expanded to four lanes. The second phase will cover the Bahraich–Rupaidiha section up to the Nepal border. Surveys have been completed, and a detailed plan has been prepared.

One has to commute at least 300 km to reach Nepal via Gorakhpur, and about 200 km if the Bahraich-Rupaidiha route is taken.

“The Barabanki–Jarwal–Bahraich stretch is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹3,500 crore,” said a senior NHAI official. This will serve as the second route from Lucknow to Nepal, in addition to the Lucknow–Gorakhpur (Sonauli border) stretch.

The project has been divided into three segments. The first covers the Barabanki–Jarwal stretch, the second involves the construction of a new bridge over the Ghaghra River, and the third extends up to the Nepal border. Work on all three segments will be carried out simultaneously by different contractors.

The project is expected to boost trade along the route, ease traffic pressure on the Lucknow–Gorakhpur–Nepal corridor, and extend four-lane connectivity to more areas.

“Traffic load on the Lucknow-Bahraich stretch has increased multiple times. At many places, the single-lane road is troubling commuters. In view of this, the project to expand the road stretch has been mooted, and works regarding it will be awarded soon,” said the official. A detailed project report has already been approved by the state government.

The Lucknow–Bahraich–Nepal route links Barabanki and Bahraich to Lucknow and Shravasti, enhancing both regional and cross-border connectivity. The proposed expansion is expected to ease congestion and improve travel speeds, benefiting thousands who use the route daily.

The project will also facilitate smoother travel for residents of Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, and Balrampur districts. Additionally, it is expected to help manage the growing traffic from the Mahadeva Corridor—a temple redevelopment project around the famous Lodheshwar Mahadeva shrine in Ramnagar, Barabanki.