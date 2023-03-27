Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow’s active Covid count rises to 26

Lucknow’s active Covid count rises to 26

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 27, 2023 12:13 AM IST

In the state, which has over 190 active cases as of Sunday, most of the new cases were reported from Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The active Covid-19 case count in Lucknow rose to 26 after three fresh infections were reported on Sunday, district officials said.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 21,28,505 Covid cases and 23,649 deaths, out of which Lucknow contributes 3.06 lakh cases and 2,701 deaths. (HT PHOTO)
“The new patients, who are from Aliganj, NK Road and Chinhat areas, are placed in home isolation,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education officer, adding that the city also saw one recovery.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 21,28,505 Covid cases and 23,649 deaths, out of which Lucknow contributes 3.06 lakh cases and 2,701 deaths.

“Almost all Covid patients are in home isolation. Only a few who tested positive for Covid during their hospitalisation for treatment of other ailments are in hospitals. Those in home isolation have no major symptoms,” said Dr AK Singh, director-infectious disease in the state health department.

