Lucknow, The King George's Medical University on Tuesday announced that a proposed boycott of morning outpatient department services from January 14 has been deferred after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured prompt and appropriate action in connection with a recent incident of violence and vandalism on the campus. Lucknow's KGMU defers OPD boycott after CM assures action in campus violence case

In a statement, the KGMU said various staff bodies, including the Teachers' Association, Employees' Council and Nursing Council, had earlier decided to boycott morning OPD services as no FIR had been registered so far in connection with the alleged violence and damage at the vice chancellor's office on January 9.

The university said KGMU Vice Chancellor Sonia Nityanand on Tuesday met the chief minister, the chief secretary and the principal secretary to apprise them of the matter. During the meeting, the chief minister described the incident as serious and assured that necessary action would be taken expeditiously, the statement said.

"In view of the assurance given by the chief minister and keeping the interests of patients in mind, the decision to boycott OPD services has been postponed at the request of the vice chancellor," the statement said, adding that OPD services will function normally on January 14.

The January 9 incident had triggered resentment among KGMU employees, who have been demanding registration of an FIR and a fair probe.

The unrest followed a visit last week by Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav to the university in connection with a separate case, during which some of her supporters allegedly misbehaved with KGMU staff, according to employees.

The development comes amid heightened attention on the KGMU following the arrest of a junior resident doctor accused of sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion of a colleague.

The university has decided to expel the accused doctor from the MD course after an internal inquiry, including a Vishakha Committee report, found the allegations to be prima facie true. The vice chancellor has also briefed the chief minister on the action taken by the university in that case, officials said.

Police are continuing investigations in both matters.

