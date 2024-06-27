Lucknow’s Safe City Mission to be enhanced with 400,000 CCTV cameras

The principal secretaries of the home and urban development departments convened a comprehensive review meeting for the Safe City Mission on Thursday. HT Image

Senior officials from the police department, development authorities, and municipal commissioners of 17 municipal corporations in the state attended the meeting.

Under this initiative, over 400,000 CCTV cameras from both private and public sectors in 17 municipal corporations have been connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) established under the Smart City Mission. Kanpur and Lucknow have excelled in linking most CCTV cameras to the Command and Control Centres, allowing for regular monitoring through these cameras.

According to the press release, connecting these cameras to the Command and Control Centres has enabled 24x7 monitoring of incidents such as encroachment, theft, assault, crime, and accidents caused by stray animals. As a result, there has been a significant reduction in such incidents in the municipal corporations. To ensure the safety of women, the elderly, and children, lighting arrangements have been made at each identified dark spot under the Safe City project. The press release claims that currently, there are no dark spots in the state, and the construction of over 192 pink toilets across all municipal corporations for women’s safety and convenience has been completed.

Efforts to further improve citizen safety

After the review, directives were issued to integrate more CCTV cameras installed outside petrol pumps, commercial establishments, liquor shops, banks, and residential complexes under web and loop systems in coordination with the police department and other government departments. This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening the security system in the state and will further enhance the safety of citizens.