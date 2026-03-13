Lucknow’s ‘signal-free’ corridor faces choke point fears

A multi-crore corridor built to free Lucknow from traffic gridlock may end up creating new ones. Concerns arise that multiple intersections constructed along the Green Corridor, set to be inaugurated on Friday, could turn into choke points, and warnings raised by traffic police during joint inspections have gone unaddressed. The Kukrail Road stretch opposite Central Academy School, close to Samta Mulak, is also likely to witness heavy traffic congestion as vehicles from Samta Mulak, Kukrail via the flyover, and the Green Corridor flyover converge at the same point. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Officials say several intersections have been built on stretches already known for heavy congestion. Residents fear the corridor, conceived to improve north-south connectivity by linking IIM Road to Kisan Path through Shaheed Path, may fail to deliver its promise of seamless movement.

The Lucknow Traffic Police had earlier flagged design concerns at three intersections, Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj, and Kukrail Road near Central Academy School, close to the Samta Mulak crossing, during a joint inspection with Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit had told Hindustan Times: “During the joint inspection, we pointed out that the design of certain intersections under the Green Corridor would lead to congestion in the future.” He said roundabouts at certain locations were much broader than required, forcing vehicles to slow down while navigating turns, particularly where multiple roads converge.

An HT visit to the site on Wednesday-Thursday confirmed that all three intersections were already causing problems for commuters during both daytime and evening hours.

The Hanuman Setu stretch, already congested due to a narrow flyover and heavy vehicular movement, now has a new intersection expected to increase waiting time during peak hours. The Nishatganj intersection, placed mid-stretch on a high-traffic route, may force vehicles to halt at signals, defeating the corridor’s purpose. The Kukrail Road intersection near Samta Mulak crossing is another potential flashpoint.

“Once the corridor becomes operational, the stretch could see frequent traffic build-ups during busy hours,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartment and social activist.

Commuter Akash Singh questioned the planning and execution of the project, noting that a green corridor generally implies smooth movement without stoppages. Kaartikeya Pandey, a Malhaur area resident, said planning authorities should have ensured the corridor remained free of such bottlenecks.

Following an earlier HT report, LDA officials held a meeting with traffic police and assured a review. However, no changes have since been made.

When asked about the intersections on already-congested routes, Manvendra Kumar Singh, LDA chief engineer, said a survey would have been conducted before the project was executed. “If any changes are required, they will be carried out accordingly,” he said, adding that since he is new to the post, he is not aware of who was involved in earlier planning, but such congestion should ideally not occur.