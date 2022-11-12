Lucknow’s St Agnes’ hosts music night Crescendo as part of sesquicentennial celebrations

In the series of events marking the 150th year of the arrival of the Loreto nuns in Lucknow, St Agnes’ Loreto Day School hosted a music night, ‘Crescendo’, exclusively for ladies, on Friday. Music lovers were treated to a gala night while listening to songs from the band ‘The Musicians’.

Prakhar Pandey, a musical prodigy, received strong applause when he mesmerised the audience with his vocals as he rendered the latest, peppy numbers. The guitarists- Talib and Sudheer, the drummer Shahvez, and Tushar at the keyboard, swept the crowd off their feet with their performances.

The cherry on the cake was the enthralling session by the seasoned RJs, Prateek and Nidhi. The campus reverberated with laughs, giggles, mirth and profound joy. They kept the listeners hooked on to their puns, rib-ticklers and tossed trivial, intriguing questions at them.

The musical fest ended on a pleasant note with the principal, Debra Bunny, expressing her gratitude and appreciation towards all those who were instrumental in making Crescendo a success.

Heritage room inaugurated

The Magnifique Heritage Room, set up by the collaborative efforts of the alumnae of St. Agnes’ Loreto Day School, was inaugurated by the chief guest, Sister Anitha, member of the Province Leadership Team. The Magnifique Heritage Room encapsulated the journey of the school which has come a long way from its humble beginnings to its present state of glory and grandeur.

The model of the school, busts of three prominent precursors (nuns) of the school, old school bench, classic school bell, miniature school uniforms, ancient photographs and various other invaluable artefacts facilitated all those who have been associated with the institution to take a trip down memory lane.

The Agnesians were overwhelmed with nostalgia as they marvelled at the glorious and rich legacy of the institution.