LU’s convocation week begins with mock parliament

Lucknow University (LU) students donned the role of parliamentarians to speak their mind about this year’s Union Budget at a two-day mock parliament that began at AP Sen Hall of the university on Monday. The mock parliament is part of the ‘convocation week’ celebrations of the university and will continue till September 15. A mock parliament in session at Lucknow University’s AP Sen Hall on Monday (HT)

Over 100 students from different departments participated in the event organised by the political science department in association with Sanskritiki (the cultural wing of LU). Three students played the role of a speaker and two deputy speakers in the programme.

Students were allotted different constituencies. They spoke about issues ranging from education to taxes.

Atulit Pandey, a first-semester BSc Geology student who represented Amethi, said he had participated in a mock UN Security Council meeting in his school, but this was the first time he participated in a mock parliament session. “It was indeed enlightening as I got to learn about the problems of people and minute things related to the budget,” said Pandey.

Sudhanshu Mishra, who is pursuing BSc Mathematics and represented Sitapur constituency during the event, said it was the first time he attended such an event. “It felt like sitting in the parliament. While researching for the programme, I learnt about the problems of the region and also about the working of a parliament,” said Mishra.

Arpita Tripathi, a B.Com student who represented Chandauli constituency, said it was an interactive experience. “I attended a mock parliament session for the first time. It was a learning experience because while preparing for the event I learnt several minute details about the union budget,” she said.

Dress codes finalised

During a meeting organised at Lucknow University, dress codes for officials, faculty members and students receiving degrees were decided on Monday. While male teachers will be required to wear black coat with black trousers and black shoes, it will be mandatory for their female counterparts to wear cream-coloured saree with golden border, blouse of the same colour and black shoes. Female students will be required to dress in maroon kurta with dupatta or hijab and cream churidar or salwar or maroon saree with golden border. Male students will be required to wear maroon kurta with cream churidar and black shoes.