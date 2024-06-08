LU’s joint student body takes out march in favour of LS poll mandate

United Student Front (Sanyukt Chhatra Morcha), Lucknow University, took out a victory march on the campus on Saturday to welcome the mandate given by the people in favour of democracy and the Constitution in the 2024 general election. Sanyukt Chhatra Morcha, Lucknow University, taking out a victory march on the university campus on June 8. (Sourced)

All students’ organisations except the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined the march. On the occasion, the representatives of the United Student Front claimed that the mandate was against the NDA government. The success of the INDIA bloc was reassuring, they added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“The BJP not getting the majority shows that the people of the country are fed up with the NDA government’s breach of promises. Now even as the BJP forms the government, the presence of a strong opposition will not allow it to implement anti-people policies any more,” they said.

The march was taken out from the university’s gate no. 1 to the Gandhi statue via Ambedkar Park. Later, a meeting was also organised. Ravikant Chandan, associate professor of LU’s Hindi department, said the democracy and the Constitution won in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“And we hope that in the coming times, the fight of Dalits, tribals, backward and minorities will get stronger. The people of the north have rejected the politics of loot, lies and hatred,” he claimed.

National vice president, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, Mahendra Yadav said, “In the general election held under difficult circumstances, the people of Uttar Pradesh have completely rejected the politics of lies, loot and hatred. Especially the people of Ayodhya have given a clear message that the politics of communal hatred will not work in this country. Rather, this country will move forward with the social justice supported by PDA and the Constitution of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar.”

At the same time, All India Students’ Association (AISA) state president Ayush Srivastava said keeping in mind student interest and politics, the United Student Front of Lucknow will continue to struggle unitedly for campus democracy, unemployment, release of political prisoners framed in false cases.

NSUI student leader Prince Prakash said the BJP’s poll debacle clearly shows that the people of the country rejected it. SFI, BBAU state committee member Abhishek said, It is a mandate that will breathe new life into democracy. All progressive students’ organisations, understanding their responsibility, will play their role more strongly in the coming days to be in the forefront of public movements on the issues of the country and the society.

Lucknow University’s former student leader advocate Jyoti said, “This election is a victory of the ideas of Ambedkar, Gandhi, Phule, Periyar and Bhagat Singh. The public has rejected the communal and corporate-friendly politics of the BJP.”

Dheeraj, Tauqeel Ghazi, Navneet, Irfan Khan from Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, Prince, Ahmed Raza, Shubham Kharwar, Utkarsh Mishra from NSUI, Nikhil Raj, Harshvardhan, Samar, Shivendra, Pankaj Vishwajeet, Tushar from AISA, Abhishek and Akhilesh Yadav from SFI, Mukesh Anand, Kumar Virendra and other students of the university were present.