‘Made in Italy’ ammunitions from 1975 recovered, smuggler held in Meerut

UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday recovered a huge cache of ‘Made in Italy’ ammunitions from 1975 from a member of a gang of interstate firearm smugglers in Meerut, said senior police officials. They said these ammunitions were smuggled into the city from Dehradun’s Institute of Shooting Sports by two persons, who were still at large. The cartridges recovered on Monday (Sourced)

In a note to media, a senior STF official said Muzaffarnagar resident Rashid Ali was arrested from outside SD Global Hospital under Pallav Puram police station limits of Meerut around 4.30 pm. He said the accused was travelling in a car and the cartridges were hidden in a secret cavity formed for the same purpose.

The STF official stated that Rashid Ali revealed during interrogation that two people, identified as Subash Rana and Saksham Malik, brought him the 12 bore cartridges from Dehradun so that they could be delivered to another man in Meerut.

The official said the name and identity of the person to whom the consignment was to be delivered was, however, never told to Rashid. He said the accused was arrested while he was waiting for the call of the consignee.

He said the accused was an active member of the gang and had delivered such consignments earlier as well. Previously, he made the delivery of 17 guns of 12 bore, including five single barrel guns and 12 double guns, and 700 cartridges of 315 bore to one Rohan in Meerut. He said an FIR under appropriate section 61 (1-A) for possessing illegal ammunitions and other sections of the Arms Act had been registered.