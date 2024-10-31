‘Magnificent’: Deepotsav cast a spell on all

Nothing could deter Sanjeev Kumar’s unwavering desire to partake in the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, not even when he found out that he would have to walk for over five kilometres from a checkpoint where visitors’ vehicles were stopped. An aerial view of banks of the Saryu river illuminated with ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Kumar, 38, from Delhi, said: “I’m enchanted by the magnificent decorations. Every temple and lane here have been decked up, making Ram Path prettier than Mumbai’s Marine Drive. Every lane speaks its history. The more you see the more you fall in love with them.”

To him, the laser show in Ayodhya was ‘unmatched’.

Sunil Mondal, who hails from Kolkata, said: “I’ve never seen grander Diwali celebrations than this. The fireworks, laser show and drone show were all amazing. I’m short of words to describe my happiness.”

Meanwhile, Rajeev Singh, a local, said the city hosted an unprecedented number of tourists with delight. “The city has welcomed an unprecedented number of tourists to celebrate the grand occasion. I am delighted to see our roads being transformed into a spectacle of lights and decorations. Every Ayodhya resident is proud today.”

Shivankar, 30, a businessman, was extremely excited after witnessing a world record in the making. “I came to behold this remarkable feat alongside an enchanting laser show dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. It has left me utterly amazed; words cannot capture the depth of my feelings,” he stated.

Municipal commissioner Santosh Sharma praised the efforts of over 30,000 volunteers and 2,500 workers—sanitation crews, streetlight teams, engineers, and officials—who toiled for months to ensure Ayodhya was ready for Deepotsav. “Our team has worked day and night to make this day memorable. Every lane of Ayodhya has been cleaned and beautified to reflect the spirit of Deepotsav.”