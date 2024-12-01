Maha overall winner at National School Games

The Maharashtra team was declared the overall winner of National School Games (Under-17) Athletic Championship, which concluded here on Saturday. The five-day event was organised by the department of secondary education and School Games Federation of India at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College here. (Sourced)

Maharashtra won 12 gold, two silver and four bronze medals to win the championship. It was followed by Haryana with four gold, seven silver and six bronze medals. While in the boys’ category Uttar Pradesh emerged the winner, Maharashtra won the most medals in girls’ category.

Vikas Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and Badal from Delhi were declared winners in the individual boys’ category while Janhavi Dirudkar from Maharashtra and Obami Murmu from Jharkhand won in the individual girls’ category.

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Secondary Education Gulab Devi conferred medals on the winners during the valedictory.

“We are ready to give a concrete shape to the new education policy, which gives equal importance to education, sports and other co-curricular activities. Besides, sports are helpful in the overall development of students,” said Devi.

Director of Education, Secondary Education Mahendra Dev, Director of Education, Basic Education, Pratap Singh Baghel were also present on the occasion. HTC