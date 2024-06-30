Mahakumbh -2025: Maharshi Bhardwaj ashram corridor to be ready by October

PRAYAGRAJ: Construction of the religiously important Maharshi Bhardwaj’s Ashram corridor is all set to be completed by October, well ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. The mega 45-day religious fair will start on the banks of the Sangam from January 14, 2025. Bharadwaj Muni Ashram in Sangam city . (HT)

Being constructed at a cost of ₹13.5 crore, this ambitious corridor encompasses 11 temples located around the ashram and promises to transform the sage’s abode into a major tourist attraction of the region, as per officials of the state tourism department.

These temples include Maharshi Bhardwaj Muni Temple, Vyas Muni Temple, Rishi Yagyavalkya temple, Satyanarayan temple, Siddhnath Mahadev, Prayagraj temple, Bhola Bhandari temple, Panchmukhi temple, Shiv temple, Tripurari Mahadev and Navgreh temple.

Bharadwaj Ashram in Prayagraj is symbolic of the continuum of Hindu culture and civilisation since ages. During the time of Lord Ram, the Ganga is believed to have flown next to it. Hindus believe that Lord Ram met the sage and had a significant dialogue with him here. As per Hindu religious texts, Maharshi Bharadwaj was a repository of knowledge about Vedas, Puranas, Ayurveda, ‘Dhanurveda’ and ‘Vimana Shastra’. His Gurukul was also a great centre of learning and education.

Confirming that the corridor would be completed by October, Prayagraj’s regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh said that apart from the renovation of the main temples, the corridor also included the construction of two grand thematic entrance gates which would have a glimpse of Maharshi Bharadwaj’s aviation knowledge.

Signages with QR codes would also be installed here which would allow visitors to scan the QR code and get detailed information about the site, temples and the displays. For non-Hindi speaking tourists and devotees, QR codes would be in Hindi as well as English, she added.

A boundary wall is also being constructed around the complex which is being made from red stone mesh. Murals related to Maharshi Bharadwaj and incidents of Hindu holy text Ramayan would also be made on both sides of the pathway in the complex. Lamps would be installed for proper lighting of the pathway. The floor would be constructed on the basis of Hindu geometry, the official said.

‘Shri Ram Kutiya’ is also being constructed in the complex in the form of a hut. A ‘Yagyashala’ will be constructed here. There will be a separate space for circumambulating the temples existing in the corridor.

Flower shops, drinking water arrangements, toilets, shoe-racks and enough dustbins will be installed inside the complex. Green area is also being developed in the expansion. There will be a separate parking arrangement which is being constructed near the nearby Ram Leela ground, as per officials.