Mahakumbh: 88 rest areas set up for pilgrims on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has established 88 rest areas across the city to accommodate the expected 10 crore devotees during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. These rest areas are equipped with essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, electricity, and bonfires, ensuring comfort and convenience for the pilgrims.

“These rest areas are proving highly effective in managing the crowd,” said additional municipal commissioner Deependra Kumar Yadav.

Rest areas made with tents have been set up along key routes, including MG Road, Leader Road, Baghad Dharmshala to Sangam and from Prayag Station to Indian Press crossing besides towards GT Jawahar. Apart from these facilities, the municipal corporation has also set up 38 temporary and 8 permanent night shelters to accommodate the pilgrims, the official explained.

To maintain cleanliness, mechanised cleaning of toilets and roads is carried out thrice daily. Additional municipal commissioner shared that all sulabh complexes operating in the city have been made free for everyone i.e. on January 28, 29 and 30. “Due to high footfall, these toilets fill up quickly, but we’re monitoring and cleaning them regularly,” officials stated.

With Prayagraj being declared a no-vehicle zone, garbage collection is being handled through door-to-door and manual waste collection. “We are conducting manual waste collection and storing it in remote control machines, using vacant plots for disposal,” municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said. The city’s daily waste generation, normally 700 tons, is expected to rise to 1,000-1,500 tons due to the influx of pilgrims, according to the officials.