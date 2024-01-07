Mahakumbh preparations: 61 projects worth 795 crore get apex panel nod

Sixty-one development projects worth ₹794.67 crore have received the approval of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela’s apex committee. The committee, which conducted its sixth meeting in the state capital Lucknow on Friday, had met under the chairmanship of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. (FIle)

In his address, the chief secretary said all construction works underway or to be taken up ahead of the mega religious fair to be held next year should be long-lasting. Special attention should be paid to the timeliness and quality of all construction works being undertaken as part of the initiative, he added.

Out of the 61 projects, 33 belong to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, eight to Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, seven to Prayagraj Development Authority, five to Ganga Pollution Control Unit, three each to Prayagraj Mela Authority and Public Works Department, and two to Tourism Department, informed district officials aware of the development.

The widening of a road that runs below an upcoming flyover being built parallel to the Alopibagh flyover on GT Road, surface improvement, beautification and other miscellaneous works will be carried out near the Mankameshwar Temple by the Public Works Department.

The projects approved for UP Jal Nigam include laying a drainage pipeline in the mela area, setting up a tubewell, installation of 200 water ATMs, setting a temporary septage treatment facility for the duration of the fair and bioremediation of grey water besides repairing and cleaning the mesh of 46 tapped drains.

The approved projects of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation include streetlighting, supply of eight tower ladder vehicles, establishment and operation of a 150 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant in the solid waste plant located at Baswar, installing dustbins in residential and public areas, construction of 100 urinals at public places and supply of track suits to Safai Mitras.

Also, the municipal corporation will also provide mobile toilets for devotees, tractors that will transport these toilets, and high-pressure water jets.

The approved projects of Prayagraj Development Authority mainly include road resurfacing, beautification, drain construction, LED lighting system, development of green belt under flyovers, landscaping of approach roads. Similarly, the approved project of tourism department includes expansion and renovation work of Mankameshwar and Alop Shankari Temples.

Likewise, an approval was also given to Prayagraj Mela Authority’s proposal for procurement of Sangam tour boats, Mahakumbh artwork on 5 lakh square feet, wall murals in 20,000 square feet and hydraulic study for river channelization.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Amrit Abhijat, Kumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand and other senior officers were present in the meeting. Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate and senior police officers were present in the meeting through video conferencing.