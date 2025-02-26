Mahakumbh stampede: Panel to also look into loss of lives, UP govt tells high court

letters@htlive.com Pilgrims walk past the place in the aftermath of a pre-dawn stampede during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 29. (AFP file Photo)

PRAYAGRAJ The UP government, which formed a judicial commission to ascertain the factors that led to the January 29 stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, told the Allahabad high court that it had expanded the scope of the commission to also include investigation of the deaths and loss of property in the incident.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede in the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh in the early hours of January 29 as lakhs of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

The commission will also look into as to how the Mahakumbh administration coordinated with the district administration, following the stampede. The division bench comprising chief justice Arun Bhansali and justice Kshitij Shailendra disposed of the PIL filed regarding the incident by Suresh Chandra Pandey, an advocate

It was argued by the petitioner that the judicial commission constituted by the government had been asked to conduct a limited investigation and loss of lives/property were not included in it.

The PIL pointed out that the panel’s investigation only included how the incident happened and how such incidents could be prevented in future.

During the course of hearing, state government apprised the high court that the existing terms of reference had been expanded to inquire into the loss of life and property due to stampede and to inquire about coordination of the Mela administration and the district administration with the health services administration.

The bench, after hearing the parties concerned, disposed of the petition while observing, “In view of the present fact situation, wherein for enlargement of the scope of inquiry of the inquiry commission the notification dated 22.02.2025 has been issued and further time of one month has been granted for conclusion of inquiry, the plea raised on behalf of the petitioner has been taken care of and the petition filed by the petitioner stands disposed of.”

“So far as the apprehensions expressed pertaining to the working of the commission as well as the action of the state once a report is submitted are concerned, it is too premature for the petitioner to question the likelihood in relation to the working of the inquiry commission and action of the state government pursuant to the report to be submitted and therefore, at this stage, no direction with regard to the same can be passed,” added the bench.

The court, however, said: “In case of any further cause, it would always be open for the petitioner to raise the issue in accordance with law.”

The commission had been set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the incident that occurred around 2am on January 29.

The three-member commission led by Justice (retired) Harsh Kumar comprised former IPS officer VK Gupta and former IAS officer DK Singh as members.