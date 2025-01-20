Menu Explore
Mahakumbh-2025: Firewood booking simplified via Google

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 20, 2025 09:21 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation (UPFC) has introduced an online system to streamline the booking of bonfire wood for pilgrims attending Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Firewood, priced at 600 per quintal, can now be easily located by searching “firewood depot Prayagraj” on Google (Sourced)

Firewood, priced at 600 per quintal, can now be easily located by searching “firewood depot Prayagraj” on Google, allowing devotees to use mobile navigation for a hassle-free experience, informed mela officials on Monday.

According to UPFC divisional sales manager (DSM)-Prayagraj, RK Chandna, 16 firewood depots have been established across the Mela area, with major depots located in Sector 16.

“Approximately 27,000 quintals of firewood will be transported from various depots across the state and made available at the prescribed rate,” Chandna informed, adding that the system leverages mobile navigation to guide devotees to the nearest depot effortlessly.

