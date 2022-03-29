MAHANA IS SPEAKER: Ruling party and oppn together can make a ‘New UP of New India’, says Yogi

Former minister and eight-time BJP MLA Satish Mahana was on Tuesday elected unopposed as speaker of the 18th legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition in the assembly Akhilesh Yadav hailed Mahana’s election.

Yogi said the election of assembly speaker by consensus was a positive message for the people of the state.

“The two wheels of democracy -- ruling party and opposition -- together can contribute in making a ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’ by boosting the work of all-round development of the 25 crore people of the state,” he said

Yogi said: “It is a matter of pride for any member to sit on this dignified seat of democracy. Earlier, 17 dignitaries have adorned this post -- Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon was the first speaker of this house. Atmaram Govind Kher and Keshari Nath Tripathi adorned this post thrice each. Mata Prasad Pandey, a senior member of the house, has discharged duties of speaker twice. Satish Mahana has been elected member of this house for the 8th time. While discharging the responsibility of ministerial position in various governments, he displayed his leadership, administrative ability and sensitivity towards common people.”

The chief minister expressed confidence that as speaker, Mahana would carry forward the traditions and dignity of the house in a dignified manner.

Akhilesh said the unanimous election of Mahana as speaker was the beginning of a healthy tradition in the house. The speaker should remain neutral and protect the rights of the opposition.

“Though you come from right (BJP) but now you will see more towards left (opposition). Being a referee of the house, you must not become a part of their game,” Akhilesh said.

“It will be your duty to safeguard the rights of the opposition and prevent the government from becoming dictatorial,” Akhilesh added.

Mahana said Uttar Pradesh’s was the biggest assembly in the country. “The MLAs should fulfill the expectation and aspirations of the 25 crore people of the state,” he said.

He added: “The people of the state have sent MLAs to the house for implementation of welfare schemes. It is the important responsibility of the ruling party and the opposition to work together to make an important contribution to the expectations of the people of the state with dedicated spirit.”

“The people get regular information about the elected representatives through social media, electronic channels and newspapers. The MLAs should make their valuable contribution in conducting the proceedings of the house in a courteous manner,” Mahana said.

MAHANA’S ELECTION

Pro-term speaker Ramapati Shastri announced the election of Mahana as his was the only nomination for the post.

His nomination was proposed by Yogi and supported by senior minister Suresh Khanna. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had also proposed Mahana’s name and his party’s Awadhesh Prasad had supported it.

Besides, leaders of other political parties, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and Aradhana Mishra of Congress, too, had proposed his nomination.

Mahana was elected for the eighth time from Maharajpur assembly seat of Kanpur district in the recently-concluded UP polls.

Born on October 14, 1960 in Kanpur, he was elected MLA for the first time in 1991 and then in consecutive elections.

He was minister of state for urban development in the Mayawati-led government of BSP-BJP alliance. He was also minister in the governments led by Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh. Mahana was industrial development minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in the previous assembly.