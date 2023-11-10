Mailani-Shahgarh broad-gauge section inaugurated

The newly converted broad gauge section of Mailani-Shahgarh railway station under North Eastern Railway (NER) was inaugurated on Thursday, and passenger service was started for the first time. Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ inaugurating the section. (HT)

Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ inaugurated the section by giving green signal to a special train on the new section at a function held at Mailani station on Thursday.

The minister said that many railway projects have been completed by NER in the last nine years. “We are continuously making efforts for the development of this region through railways,” he said.

“Large scale gauge conversion, doubling, new railway lines, electrification are being done on priority basis by the Indian Railways. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet committee has said that the development of Indian Railways is going on at a rapid pace. All the meter gauge lines of NER are being converted into broad gauge lines,” he said.

“In the same sequence, under the gauge conversion project of 263 km track section via Lucknow-Pilibhit, Sitapur-Mailani, 44 km section will be completed in the fourth phase,” he added.

“Gauge conversion work of the long Mailani-Shahgarh railway section has been completed on which passenger traffic is being started from today. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, beautification, upgradation and expansion work of Mailani station is being done at a cost of ₹17.76 crore,” said a press note from NER.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON