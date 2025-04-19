Main accused in U.P’s Kasganj gang-rape held after encounter

The main accused in the Kasganj gang rape and robbery case was arrested after a police encounter late Friday night near Dholna canal. According to police, Brajesh, also known as Block Pramukh and Daroga, was injured in his leg during retaliatory firing and has been hospitalised under police custody. SP Kasganj Ankita Sharma at the site of encounter in Kasganj on Friday night. (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP) Kasganj, Ankita Sharma, claimed that the accused had allegedly opened fire when police signalled him to stop. “A motorcycle, a firearm, and the earrings looted from the gang rape survivor were recovered from Brajesh,” he added.

An FIR was registered on April 12 in connection with the gang rape and robbery incident that took place in broad daylight on April 10 near Hazara canal in Kasganj district.

As per the complaint, a teenage girl and her fiance were sitting near the canal when they were attacked. The girl was gang-raped while her fiance was assaulted, threatened, and robbed of cash and valuables.

So far, police have arrested 10 individuals linked to the case and sent them to jail.

The case has been registered at Kasganj Kotwali police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 70(2) (gang rape), 308(5) (extortion), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 303(2) (theft), along with provisions of the POCSO Act.