Main UP Diwas- 2026 event to be held at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, says Yogi Adityanath

The main state-level Uttar Pradesh Diwas- 2026 event will be organised at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials as he reviewed preparations for the January 24-26 celebrations on Thursday. This year, there should be a special focus on “One District, One Cuisine” during the UP Diwas celebrations, says Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)

Events will also be organised at Noida Shilpgram in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

“Celebrations should be held in all the districts of the state, in other states as well as in countries where a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh reside,” he said.

All Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products of the state, along with One District One Product items should be showcased during the celebrations, he said. ODOP is a key identity of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

This year, there should be a special focus on “One District, One Cuisine”, he said

The events should include theatrical presentations and cultural programmes linked to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Birsa Munda, Vande Mataram and Anand Math, among others, he said.

National Youth Day on January 12, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23, Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24, National Tourism Day/Voters’ Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day celebrations on January 26 should be organised with grandeur, he said.

Institutions such as Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi should be associated with the Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations as it will add to the scale and appeal of the events, he said.

Civil Defence should organise mock drills in every district on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said.

Referring to the large population of migrants from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi and Maharashtra, he directed that Uttar Pradesh Diwas be celebrated in a grand manner in these states as well.

At least three to five individuals from Uttar Pradesh residing in other states who have made notable contributions in entrepreneurship, business, innovation, education, art, science or administration should be felicitated, he said.

SPECIAL EMPHASIS ON MAGH MELA ARRANGEMENTS

The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the Magh Mela, which is set to begin in Prayagraj on January 3. He sought a detailed update from officials who had recently visited Prayagraj and stressed the need for robust arrangements related to security, cleanliness, health services and overall management.

‘OFFICERS MUST REGULARLY ADDRESS PUBLIC GRIEVANCES’

The chief minister also held meetings with the chief secretary, the director general of police, and additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of all departments. He directed officials to conduct regular public hearings, listen to people’s grievances and ensure their resolution.