With the beginning of the countdown to 2025, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been chalked out for December 31 and January 1 in the state capital. The traffic diversions and restrictions will begin 2 pm on Tuesday. Major traffic curbs to come into effect in Lucknow today

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Prabal Pratap Singh the arrangements near major shopping malls for New Year’s celebrations was similar to those for international cricket matches and major events. “At malls on Shaheed Path, which see a huge footfall, the traffic flow would be one-way. No roadside parking will be allowed near malls,” he said.

“Also, there will be diversions in the Hazratganj area,” said the DCP. Over 200 breathalysers will be used to check if drivers are under the influence of alcohol.

Diversions/restrictionsVehicles coming from areas such as Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar and Dainik Jagran Crossing and going towards Hazratganj will be able to do so from Sikandarbagh Crossing. If there are diversions at Sikandarbagh crossing, rerouting will be done via Saharaganj Tiraha and Chiraiyajheel Tiraha.

No traffic movement will be allowed from Saharaganj Tiraha to Dunlop Tiraha/Police Commissioner’s residence, Alka Tiraha.

No traffic movement will be allowed from Dunlop Tiraha to St. Francis.

No traffic movement will be allowed from Hazratganj Crossing to Parivartan Chowk/Subhash Crossing via Alka Tiraha or Mayfair Tiraha.

Where to park

Multilevel Parking Hazratganj’ Underground Parking, in front of Municipal Corporation Office Underground Parking (Sarojini Naidu Park) in front of DM residence Saharaganj Mall Parking

No parking/no-stop zones

From Hazratganj Square to Alka Tiraha, Mayfair Tiraha, Lalbagh Square, Halwasiya, Hindi Sansthan Tiraha and from Alka Tiraha to Bank of India and Dunlop Tiraha. From Sapru Marg Tiraha to Dunlop Tiraha and from Dunlop Tiraha to Saharaganj Tiraha. From Sikanderbagh Square to Chiraiyajheel Tiraha (on Rana Pratap Marg). From Golf Club Square to Lal Batti Square. From Lal Batti Square to Lal Bahadur Shastri Tiraha to Sisendi Tiraha to Royal Hotel Square. From Hazratganj Square to Burlington Square.