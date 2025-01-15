Makar Sankranti symbolises unity, harmony, collective joy: CM

Over 15 lakh devotees gathered at the Gorakhnath Temple here to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, on Tuesday, officials said. Chief minister and Goraksh Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath led the rituals, which took place amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, on the occasion. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (Yogi Adityanath-X/ANI)

In keeping with tradition, Adityanath, seated humbly on the temple floor, sought permission from Guru Gorakhnath to commence the sacred festival early on Tuesday morning. At 4 pm, he ceremonially offered the sacred khichdi to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, following the rituals rooted in Nath traditions. The CM invoked blessings for universal welfare, and other Nath Yogis and saints joined in offering khichdi. Shortly after, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was opened to devotees.

Adityanath also extended his warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti after offering khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath temple. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister described the festival as a celebration of gratitude to the Sun God and emphasised its unifying spirit across the country.

He remarked that the festival symbolized unity, harmony, and collective joy, and brought communities together in gratitude and celebration.

The CM also congratulated devotees on the commencement of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. He also underscored the role of festivals in preserving cultural heritage and fostering social harmony. He called for collective efforts to keep sacred sites clean and beautiful, ensuring that these celebrations continue to reflect the values of unity and gratitude.

The temple premises witnessed a massive influx of pilgrims from Nepal, Bihar, and districts across eastern Uttar Pradesh. Devotees queued up patiently braving the cold to offer khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath.

The offering of khichdi continued throughout the day without interruption, as queues stretched far beyond the temple grounds onto nearby roads. By afternoon, the temple and surrounding areas were packed to capacity, with devotees expressing unwavering faith and enthusiasm.

Flower petals showered on devotees

Devotees, who had gathered at the Gorakhnath temple for Khichdi Mela, were greeted with showers of flower petals from helicopters. The initiative, directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was a gesture of respect for the faith of the devotees and left them overwhelmed with joy. The chants of Guru Gorakhnath’s praises grew louder as millions expressed their gratitude for the grand welcome.