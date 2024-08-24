Make gram chaupals more powerful: Maurya to officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday directed the officers to ensure that the budget of the rural development department was utlized as per schedule. Maurya told the officers to visit the field to review the quality of work and monitor the progress of the projects launched by the department. (HT FILE)

The achievements of the rural development department should be highlighted and the report should be kept updated on the prescribed points of the department on the Uttar Pradesh CM dashboard, he said.

Maurya reviewed the working of the rural development department in a high-level meeting held in his camp office at 7- Kalidas Marg on Friday. The reservation rules in recruitment of staff by the department should be implemented strictly. A list of all vacant posts should be released, he said.

He directed the officers to make gram chaupals more powerful and effective. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads should be constructed on 100% full depth reclamation (FDR) technology. The meeting point of PMGSY roads with other roads should be developed as junction improvement points, Maurya said.In the first review of the rural development department after the Lok Sabha election.

Maurya told the officers to visit the field to review the quality of work and monitor the progress of the projects launched by the department.

A strong social media wing of the rural development department should be constituted. The achievements of the department should be continuously uploaded on the social media platform of the department. The photos and videos of the achievements and beneficiaries of the department should be posted on social media platforms, he said.

Effective efforts should be made to increase the quality of products of self help groups. They should be provided a proper platform for the sale of the products and efforts should be made for certification of the products of the groups.Feed bank of beneficiaries of various schemes of rural development department should be collected. The videos/audio clips should be uploaded on social media, he said.

MNREGA workers must be paid on time and they should be given benefit of Vishwakarma Yojana, he said.

The senior officers should focus on the maintenance and beautification of Amrit Sarovars.The block development officer and other village level employees should regularly inspect Amrit Sarovars and Amrit Vatikas.

The rural development department officers should write to the central government to provide extra fund for the construction of the rural roads highlighting the amount saved by UP with use of FDR technology. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, contractors and experts from other states should also be called to discuss the plan for the construction of rural roads. A message of the benefits of FDR technology should be given to the society, he said.