Make plans to engage more youths in dairy sector:Yogi to officials
Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open dairy units through public-private partnership (PPP) model with a view to boosting the dairy sector in the state, a potential source of employment and revenue generation, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.
Chairing a high-level review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, according to him, said strengthening the dairy sector of the state was one of the top priorities of his government.
“Dairy units can be opened on PPP model in the state. Make a planned effort to engage more and more youth in the sector,” the CM said.
The CM added that the government would extend all cooperation to companies keen to work in the sector.
“The step of government will also help farmers get into the dairy business along with crop cultivation. The opening of new dairy units will also generate revenue for the government,” he said.
Stressing the need for comprehensive reforms in the functioning of the animal husbandry department, the CM further said government officers of the department should be sent to the districts as nodal officers. They must check the arrangements in the cow shelters, and get the fodder banks (‘bhoosa’ banks) built across districts.
“Animal husbandry can become a huge source of additional income for small farmers and is a great way of economic empowerment of women to increase their participation in entrepreneurship,” the CM said.
The CM further said strict action should be taken against those found involved in cow smuggling.
Uttar Pradesh will soon set up emergency trauma care network
Uttar Pradesh would soon set up an emergency trauma care network in the state to help accident victims get timely treatment, said a press statement from the state government. As part of the Emergency Trauma Care Network, number of ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be doubled, as many 3,000 primary health centres will be established while 33 level two and 14 level one trauma centres will be made operational in five years.
Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team
A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member's home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.
Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary
Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, All India Congress Committee member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40.
Trustee arrested for duping Central government of ₹59.89 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old trustee of Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust for allegedly causing a loss of ₹58.89 crore to the government of India through a donation racket. The arrested trustee, Umesh Nagda, who trades in spices, is based in Andheri East. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody up to May 31.
BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given seven days' time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same. The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10.
