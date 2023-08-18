Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Man shoots live-in partner dead in Lucknow, arrested

UP: Man shoots live-in partner dead in Lucknow, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Police said that the victim’s family had been trying to reach her since morning, but as she did not respond, they called the police station, who then reached the flat and found the body

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly shooting dead his live-in partner.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday in the Paradise Apartment located in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.

Police have identified the deceased as Riya Gupta, 24, a beautician and the accused as Rishabh Singh Bhaduria.

“The accused boyfriend was arrested and has been booked under relevant charges after a written complaint by the victim’s family, “said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (South) Vineet Jaiswal.

Police said that the victim’s family had been trying to reach her since morning, but as she did not respond, they called the police station, who then reached the flat and found the body.

“After the incident was reported on Thursday evening, senior police officials reached the spot to investigate the matter. Field unit and forensic team were called and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” the DCP added.

According to the people familiar with the matter, the couple used to fight a lot as the man recently discovered that her partner was a divorcee and had a daughter.

Friday, August 18, 2023
