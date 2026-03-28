Man beheaded in Barabanki, accused arrested while trying to burn head

A 21-year-old ice-cream vendor was murdered in broad daylight in Barabanki district on Saturday, with the accused allegedly beheading the victim and attempting to burn the severed head at his home, police said. The accused has been arrested and both the head and torso have been recovered, they added. The victim, identified as Bablu, a resident of Para Behata village, had gone out for work when he was attacked. (For representation)

Reports said the incident occurred around noon in the Tikaitnagar police station area. The victim, identified as Bablu, a resident of Para Behata village, had gone out for work when he was attacked.

According to police, Bablu got into an argument with Shankar Yadav, 50, near Parsawal village. The altercation escalated quickly, after which the accused allegedly went inside his house, returned with a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Bablu. He allegedly beheaded the victim on the spot even as locals present at the scene were too terrified to intervene.

Attempt to destroy evidence

Instead of fleeing, the accused allegedly carried the severed head to his house. By the police reached there, the accused was allegedly trying to burn the severed head on a stove. “The police team was stunned by the scene. The accused was taken into custody and the severed head and weapon were recovered from his possession,” an officer said. The torso was later recovered based on the accused’s disclosure.

Senior officers, including superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya, reached the spot following the incident. Prima facie, the murder appears to have been triggered by sudden rage following a minor dispute, police said, adding that investigation was going on to ascertain the exact motive.

Bablu, the eldest of three brothers, is survived by his wife and two young children. His family said he had gone to the village for the first time on Saturday to sell ice-cream. Villagers described the accused as reclusive and short-tempered, often getting into arguments.