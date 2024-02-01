Man booked in Lucknow for name-dropping U.P. BJP chief

A man from Ballia was booked for demanding favours by posing as a close associate of the state BJP president. The accused was demanding government accommodation, travel and food arrangements. For representation only (HT File Photo)

An FIR was registered after Bharat Dixit, BJP state headquarters in-charge, gave a written complaint on Wednesday at the Hazratganj police station.

“The accused, AK Singh, was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation) and 500 (defamation),” said Vikram Singh, SHO, Hazratganj.

Woman killed for insisting on marriage

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and hung from a tree to make it look like a suicide, in Kakori area of Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.

The man accused of the crime has been booked and arrested by police on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Sarita Gautam, 19, of Bahru village of Kakori, was allegedly in a relationship with one Brijesh from the same village and kept pressuring him for marriage.

During police interrogation, the accused said that even on Wednesday, she was insisting on marriage.

“The matter escalated, and he strangled her. Later, with the help of friends, the body was hung up. Search for Brijesh’s friends is underway,” said Nawab Ahmad, SHO, Kakori.

One hurt as lift malfunctions at Balrampur Hospital

A man who went to see a patient at Balrampur Hospital, had to be rushed to the emergency ward after he sustained injuries while entering the lift on the ground floor, on Thursday evening.

Sarfaraz Hussain, 60, tried to enter the lift on the ground floor by opening the channel gate. The lift at that time was on the first floor.

“He opened the channel gate and entered, hoping to enter the lift, but fell into the pit area, sustaining head injuries,” said Dr AK Singh, director of the hospital.

Sarfaraz had to be given several stitches in the emergency ward.

“Despite pressure the channel gate should not have opened as the lift was not on the ground floor. We will call the technical team to evaluate the fault and correct it tomorrow,” said Dr Singh.

Sarfaraz is under treatment and may be discharged on Friday.