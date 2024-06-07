A man and his 76-year-old mother were on Friday arrested for choking his 14-year-old daughter to death and burying the body in the backyard of his house in the city’s Mohanlalganj area, police said. Man choked teen daughter to death, buried body: Police

While the murder took place in May, it came to light on Wednesday when the police exhumed the girl’s body and sent it for autopsy. The father, Sajeevan Lal, 42, had earlier claimed that she had eloped with a boy.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

An investigation was taken up after the girl’s mother filed a missing complaint regarding her daughter’s disappearance. During his questioning, the accused reportedly told police that his daughter ended her life after he reprimanded her for speaking to a boy.

“Police on Friday arrested Sajeevan Lal and his mother Raj Kumari, 76... Lal strangled his daughter to death on May 5 and buried the body in the backyard of his house on May 6 with the help of his elderly mother. The girl’s mother was at her parents’,” said deputy commissioner of police (South) Tej Swaroop.

“The couple’s elder daughter, who is married, was visiting her family. When she did not find her sister, she informed the matter to her mother. Later, a police complaint was filed, and the father interrogated.”

Lal had earlier told police that his younger daughter committed suicide and that he and his mother buried her body fearing police action.

Another senior officer stated that while the cause of death was strangulation, the girl had multiple contusions on her head, indicating that she was struck with a hard object. The official added that her trachea was completely ruptured. “Weapons used in the crime were also recovered,” added dcp

“The couple’s sons, aged 10 and 12, told police that they were intimidated by their father not to speak to anyone about their sister’s death. On June 3, the mother returned home and inquired about her daughter and was told by the father that she had eloped with a boy. She then reported the matter to the police,” police officials said.