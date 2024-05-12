Man commits suicide after killing mother, wife, children in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur

LUCKNOW: In a gruesome incident, a 45-year-old man shot himself dead after killing his mother, wife, and three children in the Plahapur village of Sitapur district on Saturday morning. Senior police officials said that the tragedy occurred apparently in a fit of rage after a confrontation with family members on Friday midnight. They said that the man’s younger brother survived the incident by locking himself in a room after sensing trouble. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination (Sourced)

Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Chakresh Mishra rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident and examined the crime scene. He informed mediapersons that the 45-year-old killed his wife, Priyanka Singh (40), mother, Savitri Singh (62), and his three children, Aarna (12), Aadvik (8), and Aarvi (7).

The SP said that villagers informed the police about hearing gunshots at around 5 am and when they reached the spot, they saw the man holding a gun outside his house. Before anyone could react, he shot himself dead.

The SP said the police found his three children lying dead on the verandah when they went inside the house, his mother lying dead on a cot inside her room while his wife’s body was found on the rooftop. The man’s brother Ajit Singh told the police that he sensed trouble after spotting his brother holding gun in hand when he came out of his room after hearing gunshots and immediately locked himself in the room.

Initial investigations revealed that the man first shot his wife and crushed her head with a hammer while she was sleeping then threw his children from the rooftop before coming down to shoot his mother and himself.

Another police official said that the man engaged in organic farming on 100 Bigha land, of which he owned 45 Bigha and leased 55 Bigha. Meanwhile, his wife, Priyanka Singh, worked in an insurance firm in Lucknow and had returned to the village along with her children on Friday.

The man had a confrontation with his wife and mother over alcohol consumption on Friday, as both women suggested him to take admission in a rehabilitation centre to address his drinking habit, which he found insulting. Although the confrontation initially ended after the intervention of some neighbours, he seemed to remain in a state of anger thereafter, which led to the gruesome act. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and Ajit is undergoing further questioning regarding the incident.