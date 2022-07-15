Man commits suicide after shooting lover dead in Meerut
A jilted lover shot dead his woman friend in the middle of the village and then committed suicide at Durgeshpur village of Parikshargarh area in Meerut on Friday.
Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem, and the incident has sent a shock wave in the village. Both deceased were neighbours.
The circle officer of Sadar Dehat Poonam Sirohi said that both deceased were of the Jatav community and had been in love for the past eight years. The woman, 44, had two daughters, and the man, 45, had four children who were opposed to their relationship.
The woman had gone to dump garbage on Friday morning when the man arrived and shot her dead in the middle of the village. He then burst into tears after seeing the woman’s body in a pool of blood and shot himself dead.
“Both died on the spot,” said Sirohi, who along with SP (rural) Keshav Mishra, rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Sirohi said that initial investigations indicate that the woman wanted to end her relationship to avoid embarrassment before her children, and the man was not ready for it. The man was upset with the woman’s decision and took the drastic step of killing her before committing suicide.
Irani gang duo back in custody 48 hours after escape: Police
Nearly 48 hours after escaping from police custody, two members of the notorious 'Irani gang' were arrested again on Friday morning in a joint operation by Rae Bareli police and local police from Farrukhabad. The duo had escaped from the Rae Bareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow on Wednesday. The accused -- Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan -- were admitted to the trauma centre on Monday.
Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister
Urban development minister AK Sharma has said the state government is trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive urban development and integration of citizen services. “We want to build new cities in new India with the 'from good to great' motto in mind,” he explained while briefing media persons on the urban development department's achievements during the government's first 100 days here on Friday.
Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases
Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday. The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166.
NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country
Banaras Hindu University climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday. As per the rankings, BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India's 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country.
ED seizes ₹11.88 cr, Soren’s aide says his assets accounted for
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 11.88 crore kept in bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.
