Man cooks up robbery story twice after SUV seized over unpaid instalments; arrested

In a bizarre sequence of events that sent police teams in two districts scrambling, a 25-year-old man allegedly triggered two consecutive false robbery alarms -- first in Barabanki and another in Lucknow -- The accused arrested for reporting a false robbery. (Sourced)

after a recovery team seized his financed SUV for unpaid instalments.

“The accused, Vimal Singh, a resident of Kanpur Nagar, was arrested on Friday for intentionally misleading police and triggering panic with fabricated calls about cash and car robbery,” ADCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli said.

Police said Vimal was travelling from Gonda to Barabanki on Friday when a financier intercepted his SUV (registered in Maharashtra) on the Ayodhya-Lucknow Road and took possession of it due to defaulted payments. The financier even informed the Barabanki police about the seizure, but Vimal and an associate allegedly fabricated the robbery story.

In Barabanki, his associate dialled 112, claiming that the car and ₹40,000 had been robbed. However, during a subsequent probe, police found out that the vehicle had been seized by the financier. Vimal was called to the police station, but he did not show up.

According to the ADCP, Vimal instead travelled to Lucknow and made another false alert in Sushant Golf City, this time alleging that ₹23,000 and the same SUV had been robbed.

A police team rushed to the spot, only to realise from records that the vehicle had already been seized in Barabanki hours earlier. “Both claims were false. The vehicle was not robbed but taken by the financier due to unpaid instalments,” the ADCP added.

Vimal was booked under sections 170, 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for causing panic and obstructing police work, while a separate report under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for deliberately giving false information has been submitted to court.