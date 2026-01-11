Man detained at RJB complex in Ayodhya, security tightened

A 55-year-old man was detained at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside the high-security zone. A security check being conducted in Ayodhya on Saturday (ANI PHOTO)

The suspect, identified as being from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, reportedly entered the complex through Gate D-1 and proceeded towards Sita Rasoi, where he sat down to pray. Security personnel intervened immediately and took him into custody.

According to an official who asked not to be named, no items of concern were found on the man, and it was discovered that he was under treatment for mental illness.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover confirmed that an individual was detained. “A detailed investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and assess whether there is any larger conspiracy angle.”

The man was handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, where he is being questioned jointly by local police and intelligence agencies. Investigators are trying to ascertain if he acted alone or was directed by others to test the temple’s security systems. SP (security) Balramachari Dubey confirmed the incident, terming it a serious security matter. Security has been tightened across the complex, which has witnessed an average footfall of 150,000 devotees daily since consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) on January 22, 2024.