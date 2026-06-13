Man detained over ‘links’ to ISI-backed network in UP’s Deoband

A resident of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district was detained on Friday as part of a joint investigation into an alleged Pakistan-linked radicalisation and recruitment network, following the arrest of a Bhopal man accused of maintaining contacts with suspected Pakistani intelligence handlers through encrypted messaging platforms. Investigating agencies are now examining the detained man’s alleged role in facilitating contacts between Indian recruits and foreign-based operatives. (For Representation)

The development comes after the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Mohammad Faraz alias Khalid Saifullah, 34, from Bhopal on allegations of being part of an online radicalisation network with links to Pakistan-based operatives. The investigation subsequently led security agencies to Deoband, where Faraz’s suspect aide was detained.

According to investigators, Faraz allegedly told interrogators that he had been in contact with his aide in Deoband for the past five to six years. Security agencies claim that the Deoband man played a key role in introducing Faraz to Pakistan-based handlers.

Officials said the probe has revealed that Faraz was connected through WhatsApp and Telegram groups to individuals based in Pakistan, India and other countries. Investigators allege that Pakistani handlers used these platforms to spread extremist propaganda, radicalise recruits and encourage participation in anti-national activities.

Investigating agencies are now examining the detained man’s alleged role in facilitating contacts between Indian recruits and foreign-based operatives. Authorities are also investigating whether additional individuals from western UP may have been exposed to or involved in the alleged network.

According to ATS officials, Faraz adopted the alias “Khalid Saifullah” after being allegedly influenced by extremist propaganda. Investigators claim that the Deoband man suggested the name, which was reportedly inspired by a deceased Pakistani militant frequently glorified in radical online circles.

Security agencies further allege that members of the suspected module discussed creating fear among the public and explored possibilities of carrying out targeted attacks. Investigators claim that recruits were encouraged to obtain passports and remain prepared for possible travel abroad.

During searches conducted after Faraz’s arrest, ATS officials reportedly recovered digital devices and other material described as extremist and jihadist in nature. Investigators believe the seized material provides important leads regarding the network’s communication channels, ideological content and potential operational plans.

A case has been registered at the STF police station in Bhopal, MP, under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 13(1)(B) and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

While Faraz has been arrested and produced before a court, security agencies are continuing efforts to map the alleged network’s structure, funding sources and online activities. Investigators are also examining whether similar radicalisation efforts targeted youths in Uttar Pradesh and other states.