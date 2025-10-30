Man dies after hydrocele surgery at pvt hosp, kin allege negligence

PRAYAGRAJ A 35-year-old man died after undergoing a hydrocele surgery at a private hospital in Muratganj block of Kaushambi on Thursday morning, sparking allegations of medical negligence by his family and local residents. The police intervened and detained the hospital’s owner, while the health department sealed the facility for investigation. The police, upon arrival, managed to pacify the crowd and took the hospital’s owner into custody. (Pic for representation)

The deceased, Rajkumar, son of late Makhan Lal and a resident of Sandipan Ghat area in Jeevanganj, had been suffering from hydrocele for some time. When his condition worsened, his family admitted him to a nursing home in Muratganj on Wednesday evening. The surgery was conducted on Thursday morning. According to the family, the procedure was performed incorrectly, leading to Rajkumar’s death shortly afterwards.

Enraged by the incident, relatives and villagers created commotion in the hospital, leading to arguments and minor clashes with the medical staff. Before the police could arrive, doctors and other staff had already left the premises. The police, upon arrival, managed to pacify the crowd and took the hospital’s owner into custody.

“A three-member team conducted the investigation and sealed the hospital. The management has been issued a notice. Further action will be taken if a satisfactory response is not received,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar, CMO (Kaushambi).

Following CMO’s instructions, a health department team, including deputy CMO Dr Ajay Kushwaha, Dr Himanshu Bhushan and medical officer Dr Kamlesh Kumar, inspected the hospital and sealed it. The deceased’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

No formal case had yet been registered, but the deceased’s elder brother filed a complaint against the operating doctor and hospital staff. SHO of Sandipan Ghat police station Shashikant Mishra said a case will be registered following official directives, and further action will be taken.

“The hospital owner has been taken into custody based on the family’s complaint. The post-mortem examination report will clarify the cause of death, after which a formal case will be registered, and further action will be initiated,” said RK Singh, ASP, Kaushambi.