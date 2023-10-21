Man duped of 60 lakh on pretext of doubling the money

A resident of Gomti Nagar was deceived out of ₹60 lakh by a man from Mumbai and his associates who promised to double his money. “Police started investigation after registering a case under IPC 406, and 420,” said Anil Kumar, station head officer. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim later filed a complaint at the Vibhuti Khand police station. “Police started investigation after registering a case under IPC 406, and 420,” said Anil Kumar, station head officer.

“Ashish Singh from the Viram Khand area in the locality mentioned that he had been introduced to Rahul Singh from Mumbai by one of his friends. Rahul Singh made a tempting offer to double Ashish’s money if he invested it in an institute,” explained the officer.

Overcome by the desire to double his money, Ashish agreed to the deal. On October 18, he met Rahul near a hotel in the area and was directed to bring the money to the company’s office, where he was supposed to meet Rajveer and Saurav.

When Ashish arrived at the company’s office, he was instructed to hand the money to Saurabh, who would transfer it to another company. Ashish became suspicious, but Rahul assured him that this was the standard procedure for doubling the money.

“Saurav, along with my friend Pushkar Pandey, went to the company and disappeared, promising to return in ten minutes. Pushkar informed me, and I inquired with Rahul. He made some calls, and later both he and Rajveer disappeared, claiming they were going for tea,” the victim recounted in his complaint.

He named Rahul Singh, Rajveer Singh, Saurav, as well as their associates Ashutosh and Amrish Srivastava and the employees of the private company.

