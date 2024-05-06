Man dupes Lucknow woman of 85 lakh, nabbed

The cyber-crime police on Monday nabbed a man who had duped a Lucknow woman of ₹85 lakh while impersonating as a CBI officer. The accused in police custody in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Debashish Rai of Azamgarh.

A police spokesman said that the accused was arrested from Mandakini Apartment in Gomti Nagar Vistar and he confessed to his crime. They recovered bank cheque books, passbooks, other documents and a CPU from the accused.

The case was reported in Hazratganj cyber-crime police station.

Rai and his aides had called up the victim on May 1 and told her that a cargo booked in her name had been caught during checking and it contained fake passports, some ATM cards and 140 grams of a psychotropic substance he named as MDM.

During the call, the man introduced himself as a CBI officer and duped the money while ‘digitally arresting’ the woman.

The police said that ‘digital arrest’ is a new term which has been coined by cyber-criminals who are constantly finding new ways to cheat people in the rapidly growing digital world. Scammers, pretending to be police officers, CBI or customs officials, call people to keep them hostage at home, asking them not to move out of the house and extort money through online transactions.

Police extracted from the accused that the money the woman transferred to different bank accounts, was withdrawn through cheques or transferred online to other bank accounts.