close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Man falls victim to AI voice scam, loses 1.58 lakh

Man falls victim to AI voice scam, loses 1.58 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 06:30 AM IST

The victim said he got a call from an unidentified mobile number on December 6 and was apprised of the need for money to meet expenses on medical treatment of the caller’s friend in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A government official was allegedly duped of 1.58 lakh after a fraudster called him up and cooked up a distressing story, seeking immediate transfer of funds by mimicking his relative’s voice through AI voice spoofing. The incident took place earlier this month and the FIR was lodged on December 21, said police.

Cyber expert and former SP (cyber cell) Triveni Singh said that ‘AI voice scam’ is a type of fraud that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate audio of a person’s voice, making the caller sound like someone the victim knows and trusts. (Pic for representation)
Cyber expert and former SP (cyber cell) Triveni Singh said that ‘AI voice scam’ is a type of fraud that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate audio of a person’s voice, making the caller sound like someone the victim knows and trusts. (Pic for representation)

The victim, Prashant (name changed), said he got a call from an unidentified mobile number on December 6 and was apprised of the need for money to meet expenses on medical treatment of the caller’s friend in Lucknow. “The voice of the caller resembled that of my brother-in-law, who is a judge posted in New Delhi, and so I transferred the funds to the account mentioned by the caller,” he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Later, when I spoke to my brother-in-law, he denied having called me. He also asked me to lodge a complaint with the police,” said the victim. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, said JK Singh, SHO, Hussainganj.

Cyber expert and former SP (cyber cell) Triveni Singh said that ‘AI voice scam’ is a type of fraud that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate audio of a person’s voice, making the caller sound like someone the victim knows and trusts. “Scammers often use this technique to pose as family members, friends, or even customer service representatives to trick the victim into divulging personal information or sending money,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out