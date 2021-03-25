Man held for abetment after woman, daughter die by suicide over obscene video

A day after a 40-year-old Dalit woman and her 22-year-old daughter died by suicide in a Gonda village, a 25-year-old upper caste man was arrested on Thursday for abetment of suicide, said police officials.

The man had allegedly shared an obscene video of the woman’s daughter on Monday and it went viral, police officials added.

The officials said the two women allegedly died by suicide on facing social humiliation after the accused sent the daughter’s obscene video to her husband and others.

The incident was reported in a village under the Tarabganj police station limits of Gonda district, when the bodies of the woman and her daughter were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning. The police said the duo was missing from their house since Tuesday night.

Circle officer (Tarabaganj) Mahaveer Singh said the post-mortem examination revealed that the duo had died by suicide by hanging themselves. He said further investigation revealed that the woman’s daughter had got married a few months ago and shifted to another village.

He also said one of the woman’s family members alleged that one Satyam Singh of the same village used to trouble the woman’s daughter before her marriage. He said the villagers stated that Satyam Singh and the woman’s daughter reportedly had a relationship before her marriage. He also said the accused was troubling her even after her marriage in December last year and kept making phone calls to her.

Satyam was allegedly blackmailing the woman’s daughter by threatening to share her obscene video with her husband and on social media, he added.

“According to the FIR lodged by the women’s family, Satyam Singh had shared the obscene video of the woman’s daughter with her husband on Monday after which it went viral. The relations of the woman’s daughter became strained with her husband and she returned to her parents two days before. The mother and the daughter later on Tuesday ended their lives facing social humiliation over the viral video,” a police official of Tarabganj police station said.

He said Satyam Singh was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 for abetment of suicide and under the SC/ST Act for atrocities against Dalit persons. He said Satyam Singh was arrested and sent to jail while further investigation in the case was going on.