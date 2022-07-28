Man held for crushing driver to death for demanding pending salary
A man was arrested on Thursday for running over a tractor on his driver in Monahlalganj village when the latter demanded his pending salary from the previous few months on Wednesday, police said.
They further said that the accused was arrested from Jabrauli village of Mohanlalganj, and the tractor has been seized and sent for technical examination after registering an FIR of murder under the Indian Penal Code section 302.
According to the Lucknow police press note, the accused was identified as Shailendra alias Nalind, the resident of Bhatankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits. The victim Jagdish, 35, used to work as a tractor driver with Shailendra but the former was not paying the latter’s salary for the past few months. The accused used to turn down his request whenever he used to demand his salary and the duo had a confrontation over the same issue on Wednesday.
The police said Shailendra got irked when Jagdish confronted him and threatened to approach police if did not give his salary following which he ran over the tractor on him. They said Jagdish suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot after which the accused disappeared with his tractor.
The victim’s father Ramnath had lodged the FIR against Shailendra with Mohanlalganj police station in this connection. The police said the accused has been sent to jail after producing in a competent court and a further probe is underway.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics