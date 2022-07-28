Man held for crushing driver to death for demanding pending salary

A man was arrested on Thursday for running over a tractor on his driver in Monahlalganj village when the latter demanded his pending salary from the previous few months on Wednesday, police said.

They further said that the accused was arrested from Jabrauli village of Mohanlalganj, and the tractor has been seized and sent for technical examination after registering an FIR of murder under the Indian Penal Code section 302.

According to the Lucknow police press note, the accused was identified as Shailendra alias Nalind, the resident of Bhatankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits. The victim Jagdish, 35, used to work as a tractor driver with Shailendra but the former was not paying the latter’s salary for the past few months. The accused used to turn down his request whenever he used to demand his salary and the duo had a confrontation over the same issue on Wednesday.

The police said Shailendra got irked when Jagdish confronted him and threatened to approach police if did not give his salary following which he ran over the tractor on him. They said Jagdish suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot after which the accused disappeared with his tractor.

The victim’s father Ramnath had lodged the FIR against Shailendra with Mohanlalganj police station in this connection. The police said the accused has been sent to jail after producing in a competent court and a further probe is underway.