Man injured in encounter with Lucknow police, arrested

In a late-night encounter in Lucknow, a robber carrying a reward of ₹35,000, identified as Rajiv Srivastava, was injured in a police encounter and arrested in the Wazirganj area of Lucknow, on Thursday, while his partner managed to escape under cover of darkness. Police recovered a pistol, bike and bag from him. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the control room received information that criminals had opened fire at a police squad. The Wazirganj police squad was fired at multiple times before theyreturned fire. One criminal was injured in the police firing. The other escaped from there,” said DCP, West, Durgesh Kumar.

According to the police, Srivastava, a resident of Madiaon and originally from Prayagraj, has several cases registered in his name in Lucknow and Prayagraj. “Srivastava is a hardcore criminal as nine cases of robbery and dacoity are registered against him. He carries a reward of ₹35,000,” said the DCP.

Srivastava is also a leader of robbers, who, on May 26, committed a robbery in the Pandeyganj area of Wazirganj police station. While the police were able to arrest five people of the gang on June 1, Srivastava was arrested after the encounter.