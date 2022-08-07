Man thrown out of running train in U.P.’s Lalitpur; two in custody
A man was beaten and later thrown out of a running train near Jiroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district allegedly by three pantry car vendors following a heated argument over the price of bottled water late on Saturday night, police said.
The passenger identified as Ravi Yadav, 26, a resident of Jhansi, had been admitted to medical college in Jhansi with multiple injuries, they added. “Yadav has given a complaint and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified pantry car vendors and manager,” said station house officer (SHO), Government Railway Police (GRP). Lalitpur, Navin Kumar.
“He has identified one person as the vendor who pushed him from the train. However, he did not identify the manager though he said in his complaint that the manager was also involved in the incident,” the SHO added.
Kumar further said the police had taken two people into custody from Bhopal railway station on the intimation from GRP Lalitpur to GRP Bhopal and pantry car manager Vinod. Both had been brought to Lalitpur, he added.
Ravi Yadav, however, identified one of them who had pushed him from the train, he said. Ravi had boarded 12591 Rapti Sagar Express train from Jhansi on Saturday night in general class compartment. He was on a visit to his sister’s place in Lalitpur.
According to the complaint given by Ravi, he entered into an argument with a vendor selling water bottle for ₹20 while the railways has fixed ₹15 for the same. Following the argument, the vendor allegedly called two of colleagues. The three dragged then him to the sleeper class where he was allegedly thrashed.
In the meantime, Lalitpur station arrived but he was not allowed to leave, Ravi alleged in the complaint. When the train moved ahead, he was allegedly thrown off the train. Ravi was spotted with multiple injuries on the track by some people who rushed him to the district hospital where his statement was recorded by GRP Lalitpur. Later, he was sent to Jhansi medical college due to nature of his injuries.
Lucknow civil hosp ruckus: Probe ordered after viral video
Civil hospital has set up a probe following a video that went viral on Sunday showing some of the youths creating a ruckus on the hospital campus. The hospital authorities claimed that the patients weren't disturbed because of the incident, in which around half a dozen youths were seen shouting at each other in the video. One of them also used his belt on another person.
Electricity Bill issue: Power engineers, staff to abstain from work in U.P. today
The power engineers and employees in Uttar Pradesh and in other states will hold a day-long protest against the scheduled tabling of the long-pending and contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday. The All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey claimed that the Bill, if passed, would have far-reaching regressive effects on the electricity employees and electricity consumers and farmers.
U.P.: Caught copying, Lucknow’s Shia PG college student assaults asst professor
A BA fourth semester student of Shia PG College, Lucknow, allegedly physically assaulted an assistant professor after the former was caught copying during an examination on Saturday. An assistant professor, Dharmendra Kumar, faculty of law, Shia PG College, in a written complaint to principal, S Sabihe Raza Baqri alleged that one Rahul Tiwari, who was appearing in Rashtra Gaurav examination, first misbehaved with him and later assaulted him physically.
Old pension scheme benefits: Union law minister’s remarks raise hopes among ‘Special BTC 2004’ teachers
Recently on July 28, Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju while answering a question in Parliament clarified that there is no legal impediment in issuing old pension orders to employees selected for the posts advertised prior to January 1, 2004. While the Central government implemented the new pension scheme on January 1, 2004, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented the new pension scheme on April 1, 2005.
Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered
UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession. The arrested person was identified as a diver from Unnao, Mohd Wasim. The accused was arrested in Lucknow's Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.
