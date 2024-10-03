Man who harassed woman on bike caught near Sitapur

Days after the incident, the biker who harassed a woman by inappropriately touching her on Shaheed Path was arrested near Sitapur, around 90 km away from the state capital, on Wednesday. On Sunday, the woman was returning home around 10.15 pm on her scooter, Furkan (in pic) started following her. He inappropriately touched her waist as he zoomed past her. (Sourced)

“The accused, Furkan, is being brought to Lucknow,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (South) Rajesh Kumar Yadav. Furkan, 30, hails from Lucknow’s Sairpur and works as a carpenter.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, was captured in a video by a passerby. Furkan, however, managed to flee.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after which a case under section 78 (which talks of stalking) of the BNS was registered at Bijnor police station on the complaint of the woman in the video, said Bijnor SHO Arvind Kumar Rana.

Police said while the owner of the vehicle was identified as one Amrish Verma of Jankipuram, it was Furkan who was driving it.

DCP South Keshav Kumar said Verma told police that he had given the bike to a mechanic for repair after an accident. “Furkan, a friend of the mechanic, took it from the shop,” read the police press note. Furkan was returning from a job at a mall on Shaheed Path when he came across the woman he harassed.

The complainant works in a private company in Sushant Golf City. On Sunday, she was returning home from office around 10.15 pm on her scooter when Furkan started following her. He inappropriately touched her waist as he zoomed past her.

Meanwhile, the woman alleged that she had to visit four police stations in order to get her complaint lodged.

The incident took place months after a group of men harassed bikers, including a woman, on a waterlogged stretch in Gomti Nagar. Several people were arrested and action was taken against multiple police officials, including a DCP.